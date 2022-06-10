Kilkenny County Council takes ownership of Friary Complex in Callan

The Friary in Callan is now officially in the ownership of Kilkenny County Council.

Documentation transferring it from the Augustinian order to the local authority has been completed this week.

Now the focus moves to assessments and design pieces that are required, with that process due to start next week.

Local Councillor Joe Lyons says it’s an ‘exciting development’ for the town:

“It’s good news that it’s actually signed and sealed and it’s in the ownership of Kilkenny County Council”

The ambition is that Callan Library would move onto that site. That’s something Councillor Lyons thinks would be a great move for the library:

“Its growing and growing and it just hasn’t room. To open it up down into the Friary would be great. And then can add other things then to it”