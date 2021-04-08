Kilkenny doctor giving evidence in George Floyd murder trial

A Kilkenny doctor is giving evidence in the US trial of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

Floyd died in May 2020 after Chauvin placed his knee on Floyd’s neck while he pleaded, “I can’t breathe.” – his death cause worldwide black lives matter protests.

Dr. Martin Tobin from Freshford is an expert pulmonologist who’s giving evidence on how Mr. Floyd’s breathing would have been constricted.