KCLR News
Kilkenny doctor giving evidence in George Floyd murder trial
Dr Martin Tobin from Freshford is an expert pulmonologist
A Kilkenny doctor is giving evidence in the US trial of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin.
Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.
Floyd died in May 2020 after Chauvin placed his knee on Floyd’s neck while he pleaded, “I can’t breathe.” – his death cause worldwide black lives matter protests.
Dr. Martin Tobin from Freshford is an expert pulmonologist who’s giving evidence on how Mr. Floyd’s breathing would have been constricted.