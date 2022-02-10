Kilkenny expert says local interest in new retrofitting scheme is huge already

A local expert when it comes to ‘retrofitting’ says there’s huge interest already in the government’s new grant scheme.

Environment Minister Eamon Ryan announced the ambitious plans this week to help fund energy upgrades for half a million homes by 2030.

The state is set to offer grants of up to €25,000 to improve energy ratings in homes.

While improved grants for smaller upgrades like attic insulation, cavity wall insulation and replacing windows and doors are also being offered.

Kilkenny’s Fergal Cantwell, who is Retrofit Project Manager at Envirobead says they’ve been flooded with calls from people who want to retrofit their homes:

“Phones have been ringing non-stop from last week on with the leaks that were coming out about what was coming down the line”

He says the level of grant funding available now will likely help people who were previously undecided about such a move:

“The individual grants are huge increases on what was available so I think it opens up the market for people who were maybe on the cusp of whether they would or wouldn’t. Maybe this will push them over the line”