Kilkenny Fire Officer gives a warning to households this Christmas

If your planning to sit around a cozy fire this Christmas but haven’t been lighting it already this year then it could lead to problems.

Local Fire Services are warning residents in Carlow Kilkenny that there’s still time to get your chiminey swept if you’re going to be lighting it for the first time this winter.

Meanwhile, most of us will either have our trees up already or be putting the finishing touches to the decorations this weekend.

Modern L-E-D lights are much safer that they were in yesteryear but there’s still a few things you should keep in mind to reduce the risk of fire.

Ger Griffen Sub-Fire Officer in Kilkenny says dried out trees, dodgy plugs and extension leads can still be dangerous.