Kilkenny firefighters support their colleagues in Ukraine

Kilkenny Fire Service personnel will today help to transport donated vehicles and equipment to colleagues in Ukraine.

Many firefighters there have lost their lives as they battle to do their jobs while over 100 fire stations and 250 appliances have been destroyed.

Chief Fire Officer in Kilkenny John Collins says his team and others across the South East have come together to supply specialist equipment:

“We have been in contact with the State Emergency Services in the Ukraine regarding their immediate requirements and Fire Services across the South East of Ireland have donated firefighting equipment such as generators and lighting, hydraulic rescue gear, pneumatic lifting equipment and sets of firefighting PPE.

The 3 jeeps will be accompanied by a fire engine from the firefighters from Kerry Fire Service. The convoy of vehicles will be driven by firefighters from Kilkenny Fire Service who have volunteered their time to assist in this humanitarian crisis.

Stena Line have very graciously provided the ferry crossing for the vehicles free of charge and we will be leaving Ireland on the 28th June and arriving in Poland on the 30th June to hand over the vehicles and equipment to our colleagues from the Ukrainian State Emergency Service”.

Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council Councillor Pat Fitzpatrick says the local authority are delighted to support the initiative

“The donation and transportation of the vehicles and equipment is supported by Kilkenny County Council and has been organised through “Safe Harbour for Ukraine” https://safeharbourforukraine.org/. Every day we continue to see the horrors unfold in the Ukraine and can only imagine how hard it must be for Ukrainian firefighters as they continue to put their lives at risk with very limited resources”