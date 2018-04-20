Kilkenny Gardaí appeal for witnesses after van crashes on Castlecomer Road
KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Kilkenny Gardaí appeal for witnesses after van crashes on Castlecomer Road

3 youths got out of the vehicle and left the scene

KCLR96FM News & Sport 1 min ago
Less than a minute
Garda station file photo. Source: Ken McGuire/KCLR
Garda station file photo. Source: Ken McGuire/KCLR

Kilkenny Gardaí are looking for witnesses to a crash early this morning.

At 6.45am a blue Berlingo van crashed near the Shed Factory on the Castlecomer Road out of Kilkenny.

3 youths got out and abandoned the crashed vehicle. 2 of them were dressed in blue tops and red shorts.

Gardaí would like to hear from anyone who saw the incident or who might have seen the vehicle early this morning on the road between Kilkenny and where it was found to contact them on 056 7775000

KCLR96FM News & Sport

© Copyright 2018 CK Broadcasting Ltd · All Rights Reserved
Registered office: Leggettsrath Business Park, Carlow Road, Kilkenny, Ireland
Sites: kclr96fm.com ·
Close