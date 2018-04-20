Kilkenny Gardaí appeal for witnesses after van crashes on Castlecomer Road

Kilkenny Gardaí are looking for witnesses to a crash early this morning.

At 6.45am a blue Berlingo van crashed near the Shed Factory on the Castlecomer Road out of Kilkenny.

3 youths got out and abandoned the crashed vehicle. 2 of them were dressed in blue tops and red shorts.

Gardaí would like to hear from anyone who saw the incident or who might have seen the vehicle early this morning on the road between Kilkenny and where it was found to contact them on 056 7775000