Kilkenny Gardaí apply to extend CCTV around city with 20 new cameras

Gardaí in Kilkenny have applied for an extra 20 Closed Circuit Television cameras.

That’s on top of the existing 16 on their system in the city.

The first phase would see nine new areas covered.

It would mean new cameras at Wetlands, Castle Gates, Church Lane and at Friary Street.

They are also planned for the Aldi / Lidl Roundabout, at the Granges Road/Freshford Road Roundabout, the new Callan Road Roundabout and the old Dublin Road Roundabout, and on St Francis Bridge overlooking the skate park.

While in a second phase eight more roundabouts along the Ring Road would be included as well as the Castlecomer Road/Ballybought Street junction and at James Stephens Barracks.

The Garda Commissioner must authorise the installation and operation of the cameras while submissions or observations can be made in writing to by email to [email protected] before 12th November 2021.