Gardaí are looking for any witnesses to a spate of burglaries in Kilkenny on Wednesday afternoon.

Cash was stolen when a home at Donaguile Heights in Castlecomer was entered and searched sometime between 12.30 and 4.30pm on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two houses in the city were also targeted early that afternoon. Access was gained to a home at Newpark Drive sometime between 1.10pm and 2.10pm

While jewellery was taken from a house on the Freshford road – the culprits forced a rear window sometime between 2pm and 2.20pm

Gardaí are investigating the possibility that some of the incidents are connected and are asking anyone who saw suspicious behaviour in any of those areas to contact them in Kilkenny or Castlecomer with any information.