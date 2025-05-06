”It’s a wonderful opportunity for people to get out there and see sites and participate in cycling events”

So says Catriona Corr cycling officer for Kilkenny Bike Week

It comes as the return of Bike Week 2025, is taking place from this weekend until May 18th. This week-long celebration offers a diverse range of events suitable for all ages and abilities, and all activities are free!

This year, Kilkenny County Council will host Bike Fest, family fun days filled with cycling-related activities, including obstacle courses, balance bikes, arts and crafts, and story-telling in Ferrybank Neighbourhood Park on Sunday the 11th of May, The Moate Field in Callan on Wednesday the 14th of May, and Dunmore Biodiversity Park on Sunday the 18th of May. They have also teamed up with Saddle Up for Down Syndrome to provide cycling activities for all ages in Danesfort GAA Club on Sunday, the 11th of May. For a full listing check out www.bikeweek.ie.