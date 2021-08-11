Kilkenny GP advises parents to talk to their family doctor if unsure about getting children vaccinated

A local GP says he understands why parents might be hesitant to sign their children up for a Covid-19 vaccine.

The HSE portal is opening tomorrow for anyone aged 12 to 15 to register with appointments expected to start from this weekend. (More on that here).

Professor Anthony Staines told KCLR yesterday that the choice is between the virus and the vaccine because the coronavirus is as infectious as chickenpox.

Dr Justin Kwong says any parents who are unsure about what to do should talk to their family doctor.

