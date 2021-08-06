KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Covid-19 vaccine portal opens on Thursday for 12 to 15 year olds in Carlow, Kilkenny and across the country
NIAC advises they get the Pfizer or Moderna jab
The HSE CEO expects all 12 to 15-year-olds who put themselves forward for a Covid-19 vaccine to be fully vaccinated by the end of September.
The portal opens for the age group next Thursday with a parent or guardian’s permission.
The National Immunisation Advisory Committee has advised the age group be allowed a Pfizer or Moderna jab.
Meanwhile, walk-in clinics for those aged 16 and older open again this weekend in Carlow and Kilkenny – details here