Covid-19 vaccine portal opens on Thursday for 12 to 15 year olds in Carlow, Kilkenny and across the country

The HSE CEO expects all 12 to 15-year-olds who put themselves forward for a Covid-19 vaccine to be fully vaccinated by the end of September.

The portal opens for the age group next Thursday with a parent or guardian’s permission.

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee has advised the age group be allowed a Pfizer or Moderna jab.

Meanwhile, walk-in clinics for those aged 16 and older open again this weekend in Carlow and Kilkenny – details here