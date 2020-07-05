Kilkenny GP concerned with the rise in R-number as Covid restrictions ease

A Kilkenny GP is warning of a worrying rise in the ‘R-number’ as Covid restrictions ease.

The reproductive number is a measure of a disease’s ability to spread.

Dr Tadhg Crowley is with Ayrefield Medical Centre.

He says locals need to follow health guidelines to keep the R number down – especially as more people return to work and sport etc. He advises wearing a mask when shopping and being strict with the health guidelines or else we will be reverting back to more restrictions.