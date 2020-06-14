Kilkenny has been given a large donation of PPE from Taiwan

Kilkenny has been given a large donation of PPE in order to assist with the the pandemic.

The Taipei Representative Office in Ireland, in partnership with the Taiwan Ireland Association, has donated the batch of PPE to Kilkenny City on on Friday.

Most noticeably among the materials donated were the 2,000 medical masks that were shipped to Ireland immediately after the country lifted the mask export ban at the start of the month.

In addition, the donation included personal protective equipment such as infrared forehead thermometers, gowns, goggles, and medical gloves.

Speaking to KCLR, Chairman of the Ireland-Taiwan Parliamentary Friendship Association TD John McGuinness says the city has a strong relationship with the country..