A Kilkenny homeowner whose property was broken into last week has told KCLR News they’ve been left with a ‘horrible feeling’.

The house in the Freshford Road area of the city was ransacked after its front door was forced open last Thursday with clothes strewn about the building and TV flung to the ground.

Gardaí say their investigations continue – anybody with information is asked to contact them.

They’re also keen to hear from anybody who can shed light on another, separate break-in at nearby Green’s Hill a few days earlier.

The two incidents are not believed to be connected.

The city station can be contacted on 056 777 5000.