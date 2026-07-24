The Michael Lyng Motors Kilkenny Intermediate Hurling League gets underway tonight, with two opening-round fixtures down for decision.

At 7pm, Carrickshock welcome Mooncoin to Piltown, while an hour later Lisdowney begin their campaign against Barrow Rangers in Castlecomer.

The opening weekend continues with another three fixtures on Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday afternoon, Dunamaggin host Young Irelands in Thomastown with throw-in at 1.30pm, before St Lachtain’s take on Rower-Inistioge at 3.30pm in St John’s Park.

Saturday evening sees James Stephens face Blacks and Whites in Clara, with that game getting underway at 7pm.

The opening round concludes on Sunday when St Martin’s welcome Tullogher-Rosbercon, with throw-in at 1pm.

There is also action tonight in the JJ Kavanagh Premier Junior League, where Galmoy take on St Patrick’s in Freshford. Throw-in in Freshford is at 7pm.

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