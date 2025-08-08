It’s hard to not get overwhelmed when looking at the range of events rolling out in Kilkenny.

Both the Kilkenny Arts Festival (KAF programme here) and Alternative Kilkenny Arts Festival (AKA listings here) have been officially launched and their extensive offerings are in play, continuing until Sunday, 17th August.

Choose from evocative events, world premieres, a feast of visual art, music and so much more.

At the KAF launch in Butler House last night Festival Director Olga Barry told KCLR’s Aisling McDonald; “Thrilled to be open, it’s always such a great atmosphere here at the Butler House Gardens, God it feels like it gets bigger and bigger every year and a really receptive crowd and the weather has held, two world premieres tonight, three more over the weekend and more later in the week; Kilkenny is the place to be to see work for the first time anywhere in the world”.

