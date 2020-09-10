KBC confirm Kilkenny branch is closing

KBC have confirmed thay are closing their Kilkenny banch.

The back says it’s after a review of their hub network due to an acceleration of customer behaviour towards digital banking.

In a statement to KCLR the bank says that are trying to redeploy local staff to other locations.

Meanwhile, Ulster Bank is to cut 266 jobs across the island of Ireland as part of plans to reduce costs.

It hopes to reduce its workforce through voluntary redundancies where possible, while some fixed-term positions will not be renewed.

The bank has assured that no branches will be closed

Bank of Ireland customers have now received their payments after some people experienced delays earlier today.

It says the issue has now been resolved and funds have been credited to accounts.