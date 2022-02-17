Kilkenny among the 20 most charming medieval towns and small cities in Europe

Kilkenny is one of the most charming medieval towns and small cities in Europe.

Travel Mag has compiled a list of the top 20 and the Marble city is the only Irish destination to feature.

Special mention is made of Kilkenny Castle, the River Nore and St Canice’s Cathedral.

Here’s what the article has to say:

Kilkenny, Ireland

After they were done conquering the British Isles, the Normans took on Ireland and it was under their oversight that Kilkenny became an important merchant hub. While a lot of the character of those days has been replaced by more modern buildings, there’s enough charm in the main sights to go around, starting with the 12th-century Kilkenny Castle and its gardens overlooking the River Nore. A discovery trail through Kilkenny links the castle to the other main medieval sights, such as St Canice’s Cathedral, a section of which dates back to the 9th century.