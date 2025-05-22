A local man and his family were awakened in the early hours of this morning when an earthquake rocked their hotel in Crete.

Kieran Power from Kilkenny is on holiday with his family when they experienced the powerful 6.1 magnitude earthquake that shook the southern Greek islands.

The tremor was widely felt across the Aegean Sea and as far as Egypt, Israel, and Turkey.

Speaking to KCLR Daily, Mr. Power said some family members slept through it all. “Our four-year-old child slept through it. It’s not something that panicked us, as we had anticipated this would happen. My wife and I spoke about this before we travelled over.”