Kilkenny man heads up new Radiocentre Ireland

A new organisation wants to show the merits of advertising on the radio.

The entire independent radio sector and RTE are coming together for the first time ever to launch Radiocentre Ireland.

The organisation wants to show how radio is a powerful way for advertisers to get the message across about their business.

Chairperson of Radiocentre Ireland Kilkenny man John Purcell, who is also CEO of KCLR, says radio is a really strong medium, noting “We believe radio is the original social media, it’s run by people not by algorithms and it fulfills a huge range of functions for people; it keeps them informed, it helps people escape, it lifts their mood you know it helps them to live in the moment and it’s there for shared experiences”.