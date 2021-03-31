KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Kilkenny man highlights importance of being an organ donor saying “It could save another life, even my one”

It's easy to sign up too.

Image https://dializeclothing.com/

Organ donation is extremely important and could save another life, even my own – so says a Kilkenny man who’s waiting on a transplant.

It’s Organ Donor Awareness Week (more on that here) and DiaLize Clothing‘s Paddy Cox from Castlecomer, who received a kidney over a decade ago, now needs a new one after being on dialysis for the last three years.

He’s encouraging as many people as possible to sign up – you can do that here

Watch Paddy tell his story below.

 

