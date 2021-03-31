KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Kilkenny man highlights importance of being an organ donor saying “It could save another life, even my one”
It's easy to sign up too.
Organ donation is extremely important and could save another life, even my own – so says a Kilkenny man who’s waiting on a transplant.
It’s Organ Donor Awareness Week (more on that here) and DiaLize Clothing‘s Paddy Cox from Castlecomer, who received a kidney over a decade ago, now needs a new one after being on dialysis for the last three years.
He’s encouraging as many people as possible to sign up – you can do that here
Watch Paddy tell his story below.