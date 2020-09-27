Kilkenny man needs your support as he battles a rare cancer

A Kilkenny family have set up a go-fund-me page to help support their parents as their father fights a rare cancer.

50-year-old Mickey O’Neill from Jenkinstown has been told this week that his brain cancer has come back and his wife Mags has had to give up her job to help care for him to to drive him up and down to Dublin for daily chemotherapy treatments.

Son Corey set up the go-fund-me page to help pay the costs of fighting the disease so his parents can focus on getting him better. You can donate to this cause by going to Mickey’s life matters go fund me page.