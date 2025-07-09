Sinn Féin MEP for Ireland South, Kathleen Funchion, has renewed her call for European intervention as Irish insurance premiums continue to soar—despite national reform efforts.

Speaking to KCLR News, MEP Funchion described Irish consumers as being “stuck in a rip-off cycle,” citing the average motor insurance premium of €616—almost double the European average.

“People and families who need to drive every day just to get to work, to school and to just live their lives are suddenly facing unexplained rises in a basic cost,” she said.

Ms Funchion pointed out that recent measures, such as the establishment of a Garda unit to tackle fraud, have failed to reverse the upward trend. She warned that without intervention from the European Commission, consumers would continue to bear the brunt of unjustified price hikes.

“They have done nothing wrong, nothing has changed, except suddenly they have yet another increase in the cost of living on top of all the other cost increases,” she said.

Referring to previous EU action on the issue, Funchion added, “Last time this cycle came around the EU did eventually act. It put in place rules to prevent anti-competitive practices.