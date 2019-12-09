Kilkenny preparing a pitch to be new home of National Design Centre

Kilkenny County Council is working on it’s pitch to become home to the new National Design Centre of Ireland.

The government is working on establishing a centre that would support and develop innovation in Irish businesses.

The local authority are putting forward a case for it to be built in Kilkenny.

Green Party councillor, Malcolm Noonan says it would be a massive coup for the county and he says he’d like to see another element included.

“We have the legacy of Kilkenny Design Workshops, and a number of elements that I’ve been asking to include in this project would be the inclusion of a National Traditional Building Design Centre.

“Given the discourse we’re having around the regeneration of our towns, the whole work that needs to be done on heritage buildings right throughout the country, I think Kilkenny could be a centre of excellence for lime-rendering, traditional sign-writing, for all of these traditional crafts that are dying out on us.”