Kilkenny Presentation Sister to be honoured today

A member of the Presentation Sisters in Kilkenny will be honoured for her pioneering community work today.

Sister Magdalen Fogarty will receive the Founding President Award at City Hall in Kilkenny this afternoon.

In 1996 she established Clann Credo which provides loan finance to community groups that can’t access mainstream banking credit, and to-date they’ve loaned over 125 million euro.

Speaking to KCLR News, CEO of Clann Credo, Paul O’Sullivan says Sister Magdalen has been a realy visionary noting “She was the first that had world-wide responsibility for the finances of the Presentation order and she, in that role, started wondering how can we make sure that fianance is working for justice & equity so she set up Clann Credo to do it directly herself”.