Kilkenny Pride looks set for a return.

Though many have travelled to support other LGBTQ festivities across the country, there hasn’t been a concentrated focus in the city for about a decade following a few years of ‘Out for the Weekend’ driven activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, that’s set to change with dates set for the local celebration across the 24th to 27th of July.

Keep an ear on KCLR and here online for more.

It’ll come within weeks of Carlow Pride which takes place on the 13th of July – details on that here.