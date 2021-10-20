Kilkenny publican says lifting covid curfew won’t be of great benefit

Failte Ireland’s expected to publish its updated guidelines for the hospitality sector today.

They’re being changed to take into account yesterday’s Government announcement on Covid restrictions.

Covid Certs will continue to be used to access indoor hospitality, while social distancing is also being kept.

The maximum number of people allowed at a table is 10 adults, and five children per booking.

Meanwhile a local spokesperson for publicans says removing the Covid curfew on pubs and restaurants won’t be of any great benefit.

Anthony Morrisson, who is Chairman of the Kilkenny city and County Vintners, says the ongoing ban on counter service is a major disappointment for local bars.

The 11.30pm closing time for hospitality is also being lifted from Friday.

But Anthony from Christy’s bar in KiIkenny says he probably won’t go back to opening until 12.30am:

“The opening hours are not going to do anything for us realistically. By that I mean me going from 11.30pm to 12.30am doesn’t make it any easier – it make the process longer with restrictions and it means now technically I have to have two teams to work”