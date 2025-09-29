The line-up for the St Canice’s Credit Union Kilkenny Senior Hurling Championship semi-finals has been confirmed, with two mouth-watering clashes in store.

On Sunday, October 12th, Mullinavat will take on O’Loughlin Gaels, while reigning champions Shamrocks Ballyhale face Dicksboro for a place in this year’s county final.

Shamrocks secured their spot in the last four yesterday with a 1-22 to 0-16 victory over Thomastown, while O’Loughlin Gaels edged a thriller against Clara, holding on for a 3-20 to 3-17 win despite a late scare.

Reflecting on his side’s performance, O’Loughlins manager Brian Hogan admitted relief after surviving a late Clara fightback:

“It’d be disappointing to have given up a nine-point lead at one stage, you know, and to have gone right down to the wire. But look, credit to the boys. When it looked like we were under serious pressure, we found a way to get the next three scores and see out the match. Probably take a couple of days just to get my head around the game itself. But look, we’re in a semi-final now, and that’s the main thing.”



You can hear more reaction from Brian Hogan and others on the KCLR Hurling Podcast post-match edition, available now wherever you get your podcasts.