A local singer/songwriter has cracked the top 10 Irish albums.

Robert Grace was on the hunt for a place in the charts, in the hope it could unlock a few world records along the way.

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‘My Father’s Son’ features vocals from four generations of his family, including a recording with his late Grandmother has come in at number four.

The album also sits in at number two in the Top 50 Independent albums this week.

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It’s a huge occasion, and a big result for the Graiguenamanagh man…. Congratulations Robert!!!