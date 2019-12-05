Kilkenny SIPTU rep says staff at FAI are more fearful than ever for their jobs

A local SIPTU representative says staff at the FAI are now more fearful than ever for their jobs.

The Football Association was dealt another financial blow with the announcement yesterday that Three Ireland would be pulling their annual sponsorship.

Speaking to KCLR News, Kilkenny SIPTU representative, Denis Hynes says nobody’s sure now what the future holds for FAI workers.

Meanwhile the publication of their annual accounts has been delayed until tomorrow morning.

They were due to be released today, but the association last night decided to postpone the release by another 24 hours.

The decision was taken to facilitate the signing-off of the accounts and to ensure that the entire board can be present.