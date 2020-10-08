Kilkenny soccer club “disheartened” after latest bout of vandalism

The vandalism at a local football club is being described as “disheartening”.

The East End United Club in Bennettsbridge recently invested in new fencing and dugouts on their grounds.

However, this week they discovered that thugs had smashed the perspex glass of the dugouts, and not for the first time.

Coach Liam McEvoy has been involved with the club for over 30 years & has been telling KCLR News “It’s very disheartening, not just for me but all the club members and the committee and everybody that puts an effort into the club, whether it be coaching or at the administration end to see that when we spend money to upgrade the facilities and that kind of thing & then just to arrive out onto the pitch and see that the damage has been done by, I don’t know, silly people, it’s really disheartening”.

He adds “We’re taking steps to put up some CCTV cameras to try to prevent it or to deter people from doing it in the future so we should have those up within the next few days and again at a cost to the club that’s unnecessary, that money should be going to developing our young players and that kind of thing instead of having to secure our current facilities”.

All images: East End Utd Bennettsbridge Facebook