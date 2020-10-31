Kilkenny star releases new version of chart-topping hit

He’s now five weeks at the top of the Irish Homegrown Charts and Robert Grace has released a new version of ‘Fake Fine’.

The Graignamanagh talent’s teamed up with Gnash on his first collaboration for a new take on the track.

The official music/lyric video premiered last evening on his YouTube channel! and already it’s picking up fans across the globe.

See what you think here:

Meanwhile, Kilkenny Producer Welshy also remains in the top five of the Homegrown Charts with Haiti.

The pair are joined in the listings by Chasing Abbey, Lea Heart & Shane Codd.

The Irish Homegrown Top 20, compiled by The Official Charts Company, highlights the biggest tracks by Irish acts each week based on combined sales across physical, download and streaming. It is the only chart focusing on artists from the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.