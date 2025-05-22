A young Kilkenny student has earned national recognition for his love of reading, bringing pride to his school and community.

Nine-year-old Ned McCarthy, a second-class pupil at St. Patrick’s De La Salle Boys National School, has been named this year’s KPMG Reading Hero at the 35th KPMG Children’s Books Ireland Awards.

Ned was celebrated for his enthusiasm and dedication to reading, which he says helps him feel “calm and never bored.” As part of the award, he received a trophy, a €200 book voucher, and a generous €1,000 book bundle for his school.

The Reading Hero Award recognises children across Ireland who show a remarkable passion for reading, often overcoming challenges or inspiring others to do the same.

Lucy Schneider, Ned’s teacher who nominated him for the award, told KCLR News that everyone at the school is thrilled for Ned.

“He’s truly set an inspiring example for his classmates and has taken full advantage of every literacy support available to become a confident, engaged reader.”

Ryan McCarthy, Managing Partner at KPMG in Ireland, also praised Ned’s achievement:

“Congratulations to all our winners and a special congratulations to nine-year-old Ned McCarthy. Ned has shown just how much fun and enjoyment can come from reading — he really epitomises what the Reading Hero Award is all about.”

Ned’s win is a proud moment for his school and a reminder of the power of books to build confidence, spark imagination, and bring joy to young readers.