Kilkenny’s to see a 12% increase in the number of City Direct bus services.

From Sunday (27th July) an additional 104 weekly runs will be introduced in a bid to support travel for work, education, and leisure.

The two routes KK1 and 2 will each see 26 extra weekly return offerings (full details here).

Head of Public transport service planning with the National Transport Authority John Nott told KCLR News that the increase was in response to the service’s popularity:

Kilkenny Mayor John Coonan’s welcomed the update as he told Brian Redmond on The KCLR Daily;