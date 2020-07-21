Kilkenny travel agent says Government travel message is “contradictory and confusing”

A local travel agent says the Governments message around its green travel list is contradictory and confusing.

The Cabinet was due to publish the approved list of safe countries to travel to yesterday but that had to be postponed after the Taoiseach was delayed in Brussels.

Des Manning from Manning Travel in Kilkenny says there’s still plenty of confusion out there:

“The controversy is about, maybe green doesn’t mean go in this situation, it’s sort of a contradictory piece of advice where you’re told the potential counties that are on this green list, you think “ok great that’s somewhere we can go” but the government advice is still to avoid non essential travel”.

He added “The definition of what non essential travel is is a little bit fuzzy as well this stage too, so still plenty of confusion out there”.