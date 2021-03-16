Kilkenny ‘unlikely’ to have a local campus as part of the new Technological University for the South East

Kilkenny’s unlikely to have a local campus as part of the new Technological University for the South East (TUSE) but it will still benefit from it.

That’s the view of Minister of State and Carlow Kilkenny Green TD Malcolm Noonan.

The merger between IT Carlow and Waterford IT will have a substantial campus in Wexford but there’s no plans at the moment for a location in Kilkenny.

Listen to Minister Malcolm Noonan’s conversation with our Sue Nunn on last evening’s The Way It Is here: