Kilkenny volunteer, Jim Kavanagh, appeals for much-needed donations for Chernobyl children

A local volunteer is appealing for donations for Chernobyl Children International.

Kilkenny’s Jim Kavanagh has volunteered with the charity for 26 years now and says the pandemic has had a very serious impact on their efforts in Belarus.

April 2019 was the last time Jim was able to bring the container of supplies to the orphanage that they work with.

Speaking on The Saturday Show this morning, he said they need all the help they can get:

“We had a Zoom call with Adi [Roche] during the week and she informed us that 275 charities have been shut down in the last year over there. 275 NGOs from various countries around the world.

“… We’re going to send a second container this month and get it there for Christmas. We’re always appealing for money and we certainly would be looking for donations of any sort to fund the container.

“The last one cost €5,000. This one is costing €8,000.”

Continuing, Jim said their funds have been severely affected by the Covid pandemic:

“Like every charity, our fundraising just came to a halt over the last 18 months and we’re looking for donations of any sort.

“… We would certainly take clothes – children’s clothes or teenagers’ clothes. Boys or girls, it doesn’t matter.”

If anyone would like to donate items like clothes for the container, Jim can be contacted on 087 2805059.