Kilkenny woman Amy Brennan named new boss at Sanofi in Waterford

A Kilkenny woman has been named as the new boss at Sanofi in Waterford.

Amy Brennan has been announced as the local Site Head for the global healthcare giant.

The Clara native joined company in 2002 a year after the Waterford site opened holding various roles as here career progressed.

She’s told KCLR that she worked her way to the top from the ground up and she added that she loves the important work that they are doing.

Hear her conversation with our Sue Nunn on last evening’s The Way It Is here: