Kilkenny woman in her 60s reported missing from her home

Gardaí are looking for your help in finding a woman in her 60s who’s missing in Kilkenny.

The woman was last seen leaving her house on the Castlecomer Road at around 8 o’clock yesterday morning.

She’s described as being about 5 foot 4, of normal build and with shoulder-length black hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 7775000.

Her family have requested that no photo be posted at this time.