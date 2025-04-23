Angela Hayes, founder of the Thomas Hayes Trust and a dedicated mental health advocate, has been named one of the top three finalists for the prestigious 2025 Irish Red Cross Humanitarian of the Year Award.

Hayes is being recognised for her tireless work in suicide prevention and for establishing Teac Tom, a vital support centre in Kilkenny that offers counselling and emotional support to individuals and families affected by mental health challenges.

The initiative was founded in memory of Angela’s son, Thomas, who died by suicide in 2011. Since then, Teac Tom has become a beacon of hope for those in crisis, offering a safe, non-judgemental space for healing.

Reacting to the nomination, Angela said:

“This honour isn’t just for me — it’s for every family who’s faced the darkest days and kept going.”

The Irish Red Cross Humanitarian Awards celebrate individuals who have made outstanding contributions to improving the lives of others. Winners will be announced at a ceremony in Dublin next month.

Hayes’ recognition shines a national spotlight on the importance of community-based mental health services and the power of personal resilience turned into public impact.