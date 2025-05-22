Ballykeefe Distillery, a family-run whiskey producer located just outside Kilkenny city, has been selected to receive a major advertising boost through FBD Insurance’s Advertising Support Campaign.

The local distillery will benefit from a €25,000 advertising package, which includes billboards, radio spots, print media, and digital marketing — all aimed at helping small Irish businesses expand their reach and grow their customer base.

Known for its sustainable approach, Ballykeefe Distillery grows its own grain and carries out the entire whiskey production process on-site, operating a zero-waste system that reflects a deep commitment to the environment.

The support comes as part of FBD Insurance’s ongoing nationwide campaign to uplift and promote local enterprises. Through this initiative, the insurer is highlighting the value of homegrown businesses and giving them the tools to thrive in a competitive marketplace.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to be chosen,” said a spokesperson for Ballykeefe Distillery.”

Sharon Treanor, Head of Marketing at FBD Insurance, commented: