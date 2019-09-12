Kilkenny’s being visited by the German Ambassador to Ireland today

The German Ambassador to Ireland is in Kilkenny today.

Her Excellency Ms Deike Potzel is being hosted by the Kilkenny Chamber.

It’s a chance for local businesses to meet the ambassador and develop contacts for potential new trade and investment links with on of the biggest economies in Europe.

The main event is on at lunchtime in the Hotel Kilkenny but she will be visiting local companies with links to her home country.

Kilkenny Chamber’s John Hurley says “She has more or less a full day allocated to us, she’s going to do a site visit to a company in Castlecomer, Asgard Cleanroom Solutions, they do business in Germany they’re fulfilling quite a large contract there at the moment so she’s going to visit them & see what they do, explore the opportunity for more and how she can assist them to do more & all of that”.

He adds the visit is one more step in the battle to develop Kilkenny and the South East’s reputation as a viable alternative to Dublin for foreign companies looking to move into Ireland.