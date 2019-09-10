Kilkenny’s Phil Hogan named as new EU Commissioner for Trade

Kilkenny’s Phil Hogan has been named as the new EU Commissioner for Trade.

His nomination comes at a crucial time for both the EU and Ireland, with his tenure coinciding with the UK’s exit from the EU.

In a statement, Commissioner Hogan says he will support the pursuit of a “strong, open and fair trade agenda.”

President-elect of the European Commission, announced the position along with other roles in the College of Commissioners.

Ursula von der Leyen, described Mr Hogan as a tough but fair negotiator.