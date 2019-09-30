Kilkenny’s to get a volunteer centre

Kilkenny is to get its own volunteer centre.

Volunteer Ireland have announced plans to open a new branch locally early next year.

A public meeting is taking place at 4:30pm this afternoon in the Rivercourt Hotel and anyone interested in lending a hand is being asked to come along.

They’ve had a centre in Carlow for some years now and Amy Woods from Volunteer Ireland says they finally have the funds to expand their network noting “There’s actually been eight counties without volunteer centres and all of them will have a volunteer centre next year so we’re really excited about it, it really is great news for Kilkenny”.

She also outlines how it’ll work saying “So if you’re an organisation locally in Kilkenny and you’re looking to engage volunteers you can go to the volunteer centre and they’ll help support you to find volunteers and if someone’s looking to volunteer it means they can go to the volunteer centre and they’ll have a whole array of organisations”.