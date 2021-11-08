KCLR News
Windows smashed again on Kilkenny City Bus after latest stone-throwing attack
The latest incident happened on Sunday in the Cillín Hill area and Gardai are appealing for witnesses
The Kilkenny City Bus has been attacked again near the Hebron Road Roundabout.
The latest incident happened on Sunday in the Cillín Hill area.
The windows of the bus were smashed when it was hit by two stones.
It was moving at the time but it has not been confirmed if there were any passengers on it.
Gardaí are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or who has dash cam footage to contact the Station.