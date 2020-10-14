Covid-19 latest: Kilkenny 14-day rate over 100 as record 1,095 new cases reported

Kilkenny’s 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 infections has gone above 100.

Seven new cases have been reported in the county in the past 24 hours bringing the incidence rate to 105 per 100,000 population.

A new record of 1,095 cases have been reported, with less than five of those in Carlow.

Carlow’s 14-day incidence rate has grown to 81.

There are also five more coronavirus-related deaths.