Covid-19 latest: Kilkenny infection rate best in Ireland after dropping to 20 per 100,000

Kilkenny’s Covid-19 infection rate is the lowest in the country after dropping to 20 per 100,000.

There have been 473 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed with none in Carlow and no more than four in Kilkenny.

Carlow’s 14-day incidence rate is now the fourth best in the country on 40 per 100,000with the national average at 145.

There’s also been 34 more deaths reported but only three of the deaths took place this month – with the others relating to January, February and March.