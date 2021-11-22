Resident injured in aggravated burglary in Kilkenny city

A local resident was injured in a serious assault in Kilkenny on Sunday night.

The aggravated burglary happened after 8pm at a house in the city

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses – They are asking drivers on the Golf Links Road, Johnswell Road, the Ring Road and the N10 link road to the motorway, between 8 o’clock and 12-midnight with dashcam footage to contact the station in Kilkenny.