Resident injured in aggravated burglary in Kilkenny city
Gardai are appealing for witnesses, specially drivers with dashcam from the Golf Links Road, Johnswell Road, the Ring Road and the N10 link road to the motorway, between 8pm and 12am
A local resident was injured in a serious assault in Kilkenny on Sunday night.
The aggravated burglary happened after 8pm at a house in the city
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses – They are asking drivers on the Golf Links Road, Johnswell Road, the Ring Road and the N10 link road to the motorway, between 8 o’clock and 12-midnight with dashcam footage to contact the station in Kilkenny.