Kilkenny City Bus stop moving on Monday

A stop on one of the Kilkenny city bus routes is being moved next week.

From Monday (13th September) the stop on the Gaol road on the bus route KK1 will become redundant.

It follows a request by the National Transport Authority to the county council to install a stop along Stephen Street.

KK1 is the route that starts from Danville Business Park and terminates at the Castlecomer Road Roundabout.

Currently, the route takes it along the Old Callan Road, Walkin Street, Gaol Road, Stephen Street and Dominic Street with bus stops at the Old Callan Road, Gaol Road and Dominic Street.

The new route will travel directly from Old Callan Road via Stephen Street to Dominic street with a new bus stop at Stephen Street located about 250 metres from the existing Gaol Road stop.