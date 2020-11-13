Kilkenny County Council gets almost €6m in Govt rates rebate

Kilkenny County Council is getting at least €5,781,404 in a commercial rates rebate from the Government.

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien TD and Minister of State with responsibility for Planning and Local Government Peter Burke TD have written to the Chief Executive of Kilkenny County Council to reiterate the Government’s support for local government.

This is the second tranche of commercial rates rebates issued to Kilkenny County Council.

Another announcement is due to be made in December.